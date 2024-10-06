Among them is Dahlia Sky, who was found dead in her car in Los Angeles in July 2021. Battling stage four breast cancer and depression, the 31-year-old's death was ruled as a potential suicide, though no foul play was suspected.

Olivia Nova, just 20 years old when she died in January 2018 from sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection. Nova, whose real name was Lexi Forde, had struggled with alcohol after the death of her boyfriend and passed away alone in her Las Vegas home.

Similarly tragic was the death of Canadian-born August Ames in December 2017. Ames, a popular performer, took her own life after facing intense online bullying for her decision not to work with a "crossover actor," sparking a heated discussion about mental health and harassment within the industry.

Bill Bailey’s death was another unexpected blow. In March 2018, after a day of drinking, the 38-year-old fell four stories to his death while attending a sex festival in Mexico, shocking the industry, given his appearances in over 2,000 films.

Mystery also surrounded the death of Yurizan Beltran in December 2018. Initially believed to be a drug overdose, it took four months for the coroner to rule her death as bronchopneumonia caused by prescription opioid use.

Olivia Lua, who passed away at 23 while in rehab in January 2018, was another talent lost too soon. Despite her efforts to recover from a prescription drug addiction, Lua tragically relapsed, leaving behind a haunting final Instagram post that seemingly reflected her inner struggles.

