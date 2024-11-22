Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been pouring in for the much loved actor Shōhei Hino

One fan took to Instagram to pay tribute to actor Shōhei Hino and said: “You were awesome and such a lovely human being. We miss you dearly.” Another fan wrote on X that “I liked Shohei Hino’s Kokoro Tabi. It’s cool. Let’s meet again somewhere, please take a rest.”

Anime News Network reported that “According to Hino's agency, he took a break from his 14-year-long bicycling travel show Nippon Jūdan Kokoro Tabi (A Heart's Journey Across Japan) in April, to focus on treatment after his chronic back pain worsened, but his health deteriorated since then.”

Shōhei Hino who was known at birth as Koichi Nihei, started his career in acting as a child and went on to appear in public broadcaster NHK's period drama series Kunitori Monogatari in 1973, he played the role of Hashiba Hideyoshi.

He was best known for appearing in the travel show, A Heart’s Journey Across Japan, where he went across the country by bicycle exploring it. However, he was forced to take a break from filming due to problems with his back.

Shōhei Hino was not only an actor but also made his singing debut in 1977, however he was best known for his acting. Whilst his last voice acting role was in The Boy and the Heron, he appeared in Samurai Detective Onihei: Blood for Blood and Last Mile this year.

According to reports, actor Shōhei Hino passed away at his home.