Shrek 5: Zendaya to voice Felicia, the teenage daughter of Shrek and Fiona as new trailer drops, release date
The Dreamworks Animation film is slated for release on December 23, 2026, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the original "Shrek" movie.
The teaser features Shrek, voiced by Mike Myers, and his daughter Felicia encountering various internet memes of Shrek displayed in the Magic Mirror. This inclusion indicates that the new instalment will integrate modern internet culture into its storyline.
Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return as Donkey and Fiona, respectively. The film is directed by franchise veterans Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director. Chris Meledandri and Gina Shay are producing the project.
Zendaya, known for her roles in "Dune" and "Euphoria," expressed enthusiasm for joining the "Shrek" franchise, recalling her fondness for the series in a 2017 tweet. She said then: "I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood."
