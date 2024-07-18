Adele’s house is on the market

A Sussex mansion which was once the home of award-winning singer-songwriter Adele could be redeveloped into 13 new homes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed Edwardian property – Lock House in Partridge Green – is set within acres of formal gardens and mature grounds with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and room for a helicopter.

Grammy-Award winning star Adele – one of Britain’s richest musicians – lived at the 10-bedroom property at the time that her successful second album ‘21’ was produced. But she left after reportedly believing that the property, a former convent, was haunted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now an application to redevelop the mansion and grounds have been submitted to Horsham District Council by Mr Nicholas Sutton. It is proposed to convert the mansion into five houses, replace a garage and flat with another house and build seven other houses in the grounds.

Agents for the applicant, historic building specialist company Manorwood, say that the building “has suffered from several alterations and extensions throughout the 20th century, particularly in 1940 and after 1971 when the building was converted into a convent for the Roman Catholic Order of the Visitation.

“The property has been used as a single-family house since the applicants purchased it in 2003 and converted it back into a residential dwelling from the convent.”

They add: “The property has been marketed and rented alternatively since 2010. It was most famously one of the homes of the singer Adele, who rented it for six months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say that the owners are now keen to find new ways to make the building viable “and appealing to potential buyers by sensively subdividing it into smaller residential dwellings.”

They also say that the mansion has suffered from water ingress and decay and now needs significant repair works to ensure its long-term preservation.

They add: “Whilst the optimum viable use of a building will most likely be its original intended use – in this case a single residential dwelling – the clear lack of demand for these sorts of properties in the market means the use of the building as a single residential dwelling is no longer viable.”

No decisions have yet been made.