Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vancouver-based Colin James was touring the US, but will not be able to continue after sustaining injuries due to a car crash.

A statement from singer Colin James’s team was posted on his Instagram which read: “Hey Folks. Unfortunately Colin was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday afternoon. He’s recovering and doing well, but due to his injuries, he won’t be able to continue on the rest of his US tour. He’s sorry he won’t be able to play these shows, and looks forward to coming back another time soon. Please contact your point of purchase for ticket refunds. All the best,

-Team CJ.”

Singer Colin James was forced to cancel his tour after being involved in crash | ColinJamesMusic/Instagram

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the statement, Colin James’s Instagram was flooded with well wishes. One fan said: “Get well soon - can’t keep down a national treasure 🤞😍,” whilst another said: “Sorry to hear this! I hope everyone is alright! Speedy recovery Colin!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to his website, Colin James’s “career has spanned over 30 years, with a track record that includes 20 studio albums, 8 Juno Awards, 30 Maple Blues Awards and multi-platinum record sales. His latest 2021 release,Open Road, for which he won a 2022 Juno Award for best Blues Album and was nominated for Blues Foundation 2023 best Blues Rock Album, is a celebration of personal connections. It includes original tunes written with long time collaborators such as Colin Linden, Craig Northey and Tom Wilson and reinterpretations of covers by a diverse group of songwriters including Bob Dylan, Albert King, Tony Joe White and others.”

As well as working with such prolific artists such as Keith Richards and Lenny Kravitz, his music has been recorded by the likes of Maria Muldaur, Johnny Hallyday and Lucinda Williams. Colin is married to Heather and they have two-grown up children.

Colin James recently postead an update on his Instagram which said: “Hey folks. Thank you so much for all the kind words and well wishes this past week, it means a lot. I am finally back home after 5 days in a New York hospital, reunited with my family and dogs. Luckily my wife was only 2 states away visiting family when the accident happened, and was able to be with me shortly after. The doctors have given me every assurance I will make a full recovery from my injuries and be back on stage soon. I want to give a shout out to the orthopedic and trauma staff at Albany Medical Center for their excellent care, helping me on my journey to recovery. Thanks to my wonderful band, crew, and management for all their support, and to everyone else who has expressed their concern. Believe it or not, I feel pretty lucky. See you at a show very soon! -Colin”