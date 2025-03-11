1980s icon and Jessie’s Girl singer Rick Springfield discovered the findings from a recent Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan.

Singer Rick Springfield had a fall in 2000, but only recently discovered he has brain damage as a result of it. He told People magazine that "I fell 25 feet, hit my head and then wood came down and hit my head, and then my head hit the stage again," he says. "I thought I had just broken my wrist, but on the scan I found out I have some brain damage from the fall, so I'm working on trying to repair that."

Rick Springfield then went on to talk about his father who suspected he had stomach cancer for years but didn’t want to check it out and explained that “When he finally collapsed one day at home, they found out it was an ulcer that burst, and he died from the loss of blood. It could have been fixed if he had gotten it checked out.

Singer Rick Springfield reveals he has brain damage from fall 25 years ago. Rick Springfield performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive | Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali

"That was a giant message to me: If you want to live long, you have to be prepared for some bad news now and then," he continues. "I could find out I have terminal cancer tomorrow and be dead in a year, but I can only do all I can do."

Rick Springfield is going on tour in May and his Rick Springfield's 'I Want My '80s Tour' begins on May 28 and runs through until August 10. A week ago, he shared details of his tour on Instagram and wrote: “Hey DC! I’m returning to @wolf_trap this summer on July 6 with my “I Want My ‘80’s Tour” along with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young! Tickets go on sale TOMORROW Friday, Feb 28 at 10am! Use link in bio for ticket info!”

Rick Springfield has been married to his wife, Barbara Porter for 40 years and told People magazine that “Most of our arguments are about things we love, like the dog or a kid. But we always make up. There’s been tough times when we’ve tried to find a third person to talk to, and I think that’s really important. I guess if anyone asks, 'How do you stay married?' I just say, 'Don’t get divorced.' That’s really all it is."

Rick Springfield and Barbara Porter share two sons together, Liam, 39, and Joshua, 36. Rick also said of Barbara that “She's definitely the one that has been the core of our relationship, without question, but as we get older, we both go off the deep end and the other one's got to be there to throw the lifesaver and pull them back to shore."