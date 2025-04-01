Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Volkan Konak has died at the age of 58 after collapsing during a concert that took place in İskele in northern Cyprus. He was taken to Gazimağusa State Hospital and according to a statement from the hospital, “Initial medical intervention was carried out by doctors present at the scene, followed by the 112 emergency team.”

The hospital also said: “A team consisting of an anesthesiologist, emergency physicians, and internal medicine and cardiology specialists provided advanced life support for 25 minutes. Despite all efforts, there was no response, and taking into account the clinical process, CPR was terminated at 00.42 and the artist was declared deceased.”

Volkan Konak, who was born in the Yeşilyurt village of Maçka, Trabzon Province, will be best remembered according to the website English Bianet, as “a musician known for his fusion of traditional Turkish folk music with modern elements.”

Singer Volkan Konak dies at 58 after collapsing during concert. Photo: volkankonakofficial/Instagram | volkankonakofficial/Instagram

English Bianet also reported that “Konak's musical journey began in 1987 with his debut album, "Suların Horon Yeri," featuring compilations of regional folk songs. He gained widespread acclaim with subsequent albums, including "Efulim" (1993), "Gelir misin Benimle?" (1994), and "Volkanik Parçalar" (1996). In 1998, he established his own production company, Kuzey Müzik Prodüksiyon, releasing the album "Pedaliza."

Tributes have been paid to Volkan Konak on social media. Ahmet Kaya took to Facebook and wrote: “We paid a condolence visit to the family of our exemplary artist Volkan Konak, the son of our Trabzon. Maçka with his beautiful voice and heart, posture, courage and struggle, we shared their pain.

“The son of the North, who never compromised from Ataturk and Republic values, flowing as clean as the Maçka stream, will always live in our hearts.

“May your soul rest in peace, beautiful person.”

Ecem Naz Tunca wrote on Instagram that “Some people you just can’t say goodbye to. Our friend is missing from the table.. But there are some loopholes that not only a table, but a whole country is deprived of. Volkan Konak, which is engraved in our hearts with its voice, and placed the rebel spirit of the Black Sea into the notes.

“He was not just a musician, he was a narrator. Their songs contained the smell of homeland, the salt of the sea and the wind of the highlands. He warmed us in every song he sang from the heart, he told us about ourselves. He shared our loneliness with his voice, turning our sorrows into melodies.

“Some people don’t die, they just become invisible. Volkan Konak will always be with us in their songs, memories and friendly conversations. The wind of the Black Sea said goodbye to another friend, but we will feel him in every song and in every wave.

“May your light be abundant and your path be always full of folk.. We will never forget you. #volkankonak.”

It has been reported that Volkan Konak passed away from a heart attack, but this has not been confirmed.