An American actor well known for playing a young soon-to-be superhero has been arrested for drink-driving.

Tom Welling, who is best known for playing Clark Kent in the Superman backstory drama Smallville was held by police for allegedly driving under the influence in California.

According to police records seen by American website TMZ the 47-year-old was caught in the car park of fast food and sandwiches chain Arby's in Yreka on Sunday. In America, for drivers aged 21 and above, a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher is illegal. For drivers under 21, the legal limit varies in each state but is from 0.00 to 0.02.

Tom Welling at New York Comic Con in 2022 | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

While best known for Smallville, he is also a former model who has appeared in the Cheaper by the Dozen films, The Fog, Draft Day, and The Choice, as well as the TV series Lucifer.

On Sunday he posted to his 1m followers on Instagram that he wished his wife, equestrian Jessica Rose Lee, a happy birthday.

The couple have been together since 2014, married in 2019, and have two children.