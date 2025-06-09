A couple from Netflix’s newest dating show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark appear to have called it quits - just a week after revealing their relationship in the real world.

It was only a few days ago that Zoe Martin and Travis Arenas announced that, a year after filming and choosing to leave the show together, they were still together in the real world.

There were even rumours that the pair were engaged - and though Zoe put an end to those rumours of the Reality Receipts podcast, she did confirm that the pair were an item and even that they had spoken about marriage. “We are not engaged. There are talks but we are not engaged,” she said.

But, now it seems like it’s all over. They each appear to have removed all traces of each other for their respective Instagram pages. Zoe has also posted some cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories.

She shared a screenshot from someone, though it’s not clear who, saying they hoped she was okay and they “thought she’d be in Nashville with the others.” The person was referring to the fact that a lot of the Sneaky Links cast met up in Nashville over the weekend of June 7/8 - something which Zoe’s co-star Angelique Wilcox confirmed on her own interview on another edition of the Reality Receipts podcast.

Zoe replied: “I’m glad I didn’t go to Nashville, things have come to light.” But, she did not explain what she meant.

Zoe later shared another quote to her Stories which read: “I only like dealing with people that make me feel like I’m the best thing that ever happened to them.” Over on his Instagram Stories, Travis shared his own quote with no context. His read: “Give a lot and don’t worry about how it will return to you.

“Each moment of giving is a seed that makes the future more abundant. There are people you have not met yet who will give you more than those from your past. Work with the universe instead of against it.”

Zoe, a 29-year-old fashion brand owner, and Travis, a 31-year-old account executive, kept coming back to each other throughout their stay in the Sneaky Links motel even though they did also consider other possible partners. So, when it came to the finale they chose to be together and take their romance out in to the real world.

At the time, Zoe said: "I think it's nice to experience each other outside of everyone else and all the other couples and all the other tests and challenges. Of course, there will be other tests and challenges, but it'll be nice to have a focus point right now."

It would seem that the pair have encountered a test that broke them, although neither of them have confirmed this at the time of writing, (on the afternoon of Monday June 9). We’ll update this page with more information if either Zoe or Travis give any more information. In the meantime, check out which of the other Sneaky Links couples are still together.