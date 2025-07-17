A popular social media star with more than one million followers has announced her boyfriend has received a stage four colorectal cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to her social media pages earlier this month, 27-year-old Chelsea Laufer, who is known as Queen Chelsea to her fans on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and TikTok, revealed the reason why she hadn’t posted as much over recent months is because she had been focusing on taking care of her beau Dillan Eisenhaur.

In a poignant post, she wrote: “ We have some news to share. You might’ve noticed I haven’t been posting as regularly this year. That’s because about 10 months ago, something else became the biggest priority. We weren’t ready to talk about it then, but we are now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last September, Dillan was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer — colorectal cancer with liver involvement, to be exact. Since then he’s gone through four months of chemotherapy, five weeks of chemoradiation, a minor surgery, and a major surgery (nine hours long!).

“As they say, cancer treatment is a marathon, not a sprint. We decided to process all of this offline, but rest assured we have a strong support system. Now, while Dillan is recovering from the major surgery, we felt ready to share the news publicly. The marathon is not yet over. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned by now, it’s how to endure. We look forward to the day we reach the finish line.”

Alongside the statement, she shared multiple photos of herself and Dillan, who live in Toronto, Canada, throughout his treatment. On many of the photos the pair are seen smiling at the camera, and in another Dillan gives a thumbs up to the camera.

Chelsea Laufer, aged 27, who is known as Queen Chelsea to her fans on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and TikTok, has announced that her boyfriend Dillan Eisenhaur, age 31, has been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer. Photo by Facebook/Queen Chelsea. | Facebook/Queen Chelsea

The pair have received many messages of support. “Oh my goodness I’m so sorry!! You guys are so strong! Sending you all the good vibes! Praying for a speedy recovery,” one person wrote. Many fellow cancer sufferers also shared their stories. Someone said: “I wish him all the best and trust me that smile can for sure cure cancer!! Be positive!! Dont stop smiling is an advice from a breast cancer, ovarian cancer survivor!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Chelsea is a much-loved visual effects (VFX) artist and content creator who is known for the cartoon-like videos she produces. She also uses her platform to share creative content, including acting skits which Dillan is often featured in, and has more than one million followers across all her platforms.

Over on his Instagram, Dillan, aged 31, shared the news of his diagnosis with a similarly heartfelt post to his girlfriend and added that he was hoping to be in remission soon. “I didn’t see this one on my 2024/2025 Bingo card, but I have some news to share now that I’ve processed it. I was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in September 2024,” he said.

“I’ve been through 4 months chemotherapy, 5 weeks chemoradiation, a minor surgery, and a few weeks ago a major surgery (9 hours open chest surgery). Won’t lie, the open chest surgery was intense- but it’s the only road to getting better. Stage 4 is a long battle, but it’s one I’m ready for. I think one of the most important pieces of this fight is mindset. I’m very fortunate that I have the best support system around me— from Chelsea, to my family and hers, to my accommodating workplace. In addition, I have a great healthcare team.

“It’s odd how at 31 with stage 4 cancer, most people would hate the world for getting in a really unlucky predicament. At the same time, I am the happiest I have ever been. I feel so grateful for everyone in my life and those that have supported me throughout this journey. I likely have one more procedure to get to remission, but I am very much looking forward to getting there!