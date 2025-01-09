Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Squid Game actor has apologised after sharing explicit content on his Instagram page - and he claims he did so by accident.

39-year-old star Park Sung-hoon, who played the transgender character Hyun-ju in Squid Game Season 2, has faced backlash from his fans for sharing an explicit parody image related to the popular Netflix show.

The image was shared on Monday December 30, four days after the show’s release on the streaming platform, when Park uploaded an image from a Japanese adult film parodying Squid Game. The image was shared to his Instagram Story and it was quickly deleted - but not before his 2.4 million followers noticed.

During a press interview with local press at a cafe in Jongno, Seoul, on Wednesday (January 8), Park said: “I’d like to briefly explain what happened that day,” as reported by The Korea Times.

He went on: “I came across the image in a DM (direct message) on Instagram while preparing to head out for a scheduled activity. It was just a few days after the show’s release, and I was in the middle of exchanging audience reactions with the team.”

“I was shocked by the image and thought it could cause issues. While attempting to forward it for review, something must have gone wrong. I still don’t fully understand how it happened, but when I looked back later, I realised it had been posted on my story. I deeply regret the error.”

Park Sung-hoon, who played the transgender character Hyun-ju in Squid Game Season 2, has apologised for sharing an explicit parody image related to the popular Netflix show, which he says was an accident. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Park became emotional as he acknowledged the impact of his mistake during a time when both the drama and his character were receiving significant attention and praise. “I feel deeply sorry for my team and everyone affected,” he said, as tears welled in his eyes.

His agency also issued two apologies, explaining the incident as an unintentional mistake during the process of checking DMs. Park reiterated his remorse later in the interview, stating: “Although it was my mistake, I firmly acknowledge it as a wrongdoing. Over the past few days, I’ve reflected deeply, blaming and regretting my actions.”

He also vowed to be more careful in the future, “I am fully aware of the seriousness of this matter and will ensure that such an incident does not occur again.”

Park's character Hyun-ju in Squid Game is a transgender woman and former special forces soldier who joins the game to raise money for gender confirmation surgery. The character was widely discussed and praised by fans of the show.