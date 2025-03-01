St David’s Day is celebrated in Wales on March 1 and is often marked by parties and parades. There are many celebrities who were born in Wales and may no longer live there, but are still very proud of their Welsh roots.

Dolly Parton is not a celebrity that you would associate with Wales but NationalWorld has included the megastar in our list of the richest Welsh celebrities as she has Welsh ancestry. She traced her ancestry to the Welsh valleys for a TV programme and was ‘tickled pink’ about the discovery.

Dolly Parton’s niece, singer Jada Star, revealed that the family believes that Dolly Parton’s mother may have been born in Conwey and said: "The Owen's part of the family, Parton's mother, they believe they came from Wales.

"Not Tenby, I never said Tenby and I'm not sure how that happened but it's Conwy," she said.

With a fortune of $650 million, Dolly Parton is definitely the richest ‘Welsh’ celebrity on NationalWorld’s list. Coming in at number two is legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones, with a fortune of $300 million.

Tom Jones told the Daily Mail in 2009 that “I've always been very proud to call myself a Welshman. I grew up in Pontypridd, near Cardiff.” He also said: “Wales is a beautiful country. There's no other place like it. It's stunning. I'm playing in Cardiff during my tour and can't wait to get back there. The crowd is very loyal to me and I know I'll have a great time.”

Take a look at who the other richest Welsh celebrities are, fortunes come from CelebrityNetWorth

