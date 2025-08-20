A national treasure is on the road to nowhere - after being banned from driving.

Panto star Christopher Biggins has had his driving licence taken away by the DVLA after he took an eye test as part of the process of getting it renewed.

The 76-year-old former I’m a Celebrity winner - universally known as Biggins - had to renew his licence this year and was told by the DVLA that he needed a sight test.

As reported by the Daily Mail, he went to an east London opticians but 10 days later received a letter saying that he had failed the test and therefore would not be getting his licence back.

However, he said a doctor at Homerton Hospital in east London gave him a clean bill of health after an eye examination, and he passed an eye test at a different opticians.

Both gave him letters to send to the DVLA, but he received another reply saying: “Unfortunately, the information you have supplied does not show that you are able to meet the required medical standards for driving.”

A furious Biggins said: “How can they disregard a hospital doctor and another optician? It has left me very depressed. I travel a lot and I need to drive. Not long distance, for that I take the train. It is costing me a fortune in taxis. It is very unfair. I'm absolutely infuriated with their 'computer says no' attitude.”

Biggins called Labour's plan for drivers over 70 to have eye tests every three years 'disgraceful', adding: “Thousands could end up losing their licence unfairly.”

When contacted by the Mail, a DVLA spokesperson said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, all drivers must meet minimum eyesight standards to drive a vehicle. Whether a driver meets the eyesight standards can be tested through various means, including visual field and acuity, depending on the circumstances. These standards apply to all drivers and, if someone does not meet the required standards they cannot be allowed on the road.”