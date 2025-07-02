A Star Trek actor who played a Klingon has died aged 90.

Peter-Henry Schroeder appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise, the 2000s TV version of the long-running space franchise. He died in Florida surrounded by his family, Deadline reported.

He appeared in the two-part series premiere of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2001, which paved the way for the series, which saw almost 100 episodes aired.

Schroeder appeared in many films and TV series, including Cheers and Thirtysomething, having served in the US army in the mid-1950s after being drafted for the Korean War.

After returning to civvy street in the 1950s, he released singles on Capital Records and founded the self-titled PHS Productions as well as working as an actor.

Peter-Henry Schroeder with Troy, his daughter Valerie Schroeder and daughter-in-law Felicia Bass | Human Animal Life.org/Peter-Henry Schroeder

During his final days, Peter-Henry kept asking when he was going to be allowed out of hospital and back to work, saying: “When are you going to get me out of here? I've got to get back to LA.”

He is survived by his daughter Valerie Lynn and his son Peter Henry II, his daughter-in-law Felicia Cristiani Bass, and his grandsons Peter Henry III and Jarrid Michael.

His funeral will take place in Los Angeles with military honours, where he will be laid to rest at the VA National Cemetery. The family have asked that instead of flowers, condolences be shared through the Human Animal Life Foundation.

A statement on his memorial page said: “Peter-Henry will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, and his dedication and creativity that illuminated the path for so many. He was a warrior in his last days, where he showed his tenacity to live and his love for the craft.”

It also said that Schroeder appreciated his life and had said: “I had a long and rich life, and I thank God for it.”

His final on-screen appearance was in 2020 in the film Sammy-Gate, in which he played Santo Trafficant.