A Y-wing fighter from Star Wars who died heroically in the attack on the Death Star - being shot down by Darth Vader - has been mourned by his family back on Earth.

Angus MacInnes played a small but memorable part as Gold Leader Jon “Dutch” Vander in the original Star Wars film - Episode IV, A New Hope - and saw action joining the attack on the Death Star. He has died aged 77.

Gold Leader’s anguished cry “It's no good, I can't manoeuvre!” is remembered by millions as the dramatic attack on the Empire’s sinister stronghold continued.

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Angus MacInnes as Jon “Dutch” Vander in Star Wars Episode IV - a New Hope | Lucasfilm

Angus’s wife Katie has now revealed that the actor died just before Christmas. She wrote on his Facebook fan page, of which she is the administrator: “To all Angus’ fans around the world, with breaking hearts we write this: Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor died on December 23, 2024.

“He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love. Angus’ career spanned decades, with unforgettable roles in films such as Star Wars: A New Hope (as Gold Leader, Jon “Dutch” Vander), Witness, Judge Dredd, Captain Phillips, and many others.

“His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart. He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community.

“Angus was more than an actor—he was a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humour into the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world - his family thank you all. The MacInnes Family.”