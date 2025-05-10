Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known star who has worked with the Spice Girls and David Beckham, and also created reality show American Idol, is said to be headed for a divorce.

Simon Fuller, who managed the Spice Girls in the 1990s and then created hit reality TV show American Idol in the 2000s, is reportedly going to divorce his wife of almost 17 years.

The wife of the English entrepreneur, rtist manager, and film and television producer, American wife Natalie Swinston, reportedly filed documents on Friday, (May 8), to dissolve their marriage - exactly three weeks before their 17th wedding anniversary which they would have celebrated later in May.

Swinston is reportedly demanding alimony and is asking the court to prevent her estranged husband from seeking spousal support. She has requested joint legal custody of her and Fuller's three children; 14-year-old daughter Grace and two nine-year-old twins, according to TMZ.

Fuller and Swinston are said to have signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2008 at a Napa Valley vineyard, California. The Spice Girls were in attendance, as were other showbiz stars such as Claudia Schiffer and Annie Lennox.

She filed for divorce on grounds of “irreconcilable differences” and gave the couple's date of separation as May 8, the day she submitted her documents.

Entrepreneur, artist manager, and film and television producer Simon Fuller and his wife Natalie Swanston are getting divorced after almost 17 years of marriage. They are pictured in 2011. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Simon Fuller pictured with David and Victoria Beckham, whom he both previously managed, in 2005. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Fuller shot to fame in the 1990s as the manager of the Spice Girls. In 2001 he created the reality singing competition series Pop Idol in UK, and then the US version American Idol. The latter is still watched by many today.

His managerial career also continued at the same time, and he represented many acts including Annie Lennox to Amy Winehouse. For a time, he also handled the careers of American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson, as well as Pop Idol winner Will Young.

He also managed a number of celebrity athletes including David Beckham, Andy Murray and Lewis Hamilton.