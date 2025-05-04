That’s no moon, it’s Stephen Merchant’s childhood Star Wars toys which he’s putting up for auction to raise funds for a good cause. Star of hit TV shows The Office and Extras, the 50-year-old has had a clear out just in time for International Star Wars Day (May 4) and will be donating all the proceeds to a local school.

Merchant is probably most famous for co-writing the award winning comedy series with his friend Ricky Gervais but has also starred in numerous films and most recently in the comedy drama series The Outlaws, filmed in Bristol - his home town.

More than thirty lots of Merchant’s action figures and playsets will be going under the hammer at Auctioneum Ltd in Bristol on May 28. Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said: “Every child born in the seventies grew up with Star Wars around them, but for some, the franchise had a greater effect.

“Stephen first saw The Empire Strikes back aged six when it was released in cinemas, and it had a profound effect on him. It’s where he fell in love with cinema.”

While Star Wars toys are always going to be popular, Andrew says these in particular will be of extra interest. He continued: “We sell many childhood collections of toys but when that child grew up to be one of the countries’ most recognisable stars, it really makes them special. These are no longer just ‘toys’, they’re important social artefacts.”

One of the most sought after lots available from Stephen’s collection is his original Millennium Falcon playset, estimated to fetch over two hundred pounds. “It’s in remarkably good condition,” said Andrew. “Usually they are battered and bruised from flights around the living room – but Stephen clearly treasured this as it’s complete and in good condition.”

“My favourite item from his collection is his Darth Vader figure,” Andrew said. “Dave Prowse – the actor who portrayed Darth Vader in the original trilogy – was also born and raised in Bristol. As a Bristol boy myself, it doesn’t really get much better: two Bristol legends represented by one item!”

All of the funds raised from the sale of Stephen’s childhood toys is being donated to Ashton Park School where his niece and nephew attend. They are raising funds to build a new outdoor covered space for lessons, activities and events.

Stephen Merchant’s collection can be viewed on Auctioneum’s website from Sunday (May 4) with the auction ending on May 19.

