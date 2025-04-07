Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Steve Guttenberg has filed for divorce from his wife, Emily Smith, after six years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Police Academy star filed the paperwork on Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. A specific date of separation was not listed and was marked as “TBD.”

The couple married in January 2019 and have no children together, so no custody or child support matters are involved in the proceedings.

Guttenberg stated in the filing that a prenuptial agreement is in place and indicated he will pay spousal support in accordance with its terms.

The divorce filing comes just months after Guttenberg made headlines during the Palisades wildfire, which affected his Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. During the emergency, he was seen helping clear the streets by moving abandoned vehicles to create access for emergency services.

Actor Steve Guttenberg has filed for divorce from his wife, Emily Smith, after six years of marriage. | FilmMagic

Who is Emily Smith?

​Emily Smith is an American television journalist known for her work as a reporter and anchor. She has been featured on CBS-TV's "Living Large" and "The CBS Morning Show" in 2010.

In 2014, Smith met actor Steve Guttenberg on a blind date arranged by her colleague, Scott Rapoport. After dating for nearly two years, the couple became engaged in December 2016 and married on January 19, 2019, in a small ceremony in Malibu, California.

Smith, originally from Grand Island, New York, worked as a reporter for WBEN before relocating to Southern California with Guttenberg.