Steve Sweeney dead: Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels actor 'plank' dies aged 74
Steve Sweeney also appeared in Nil By Mouth and his co-star Kathy Burke has paid tribute to the actor on social media. His cause of death is still unknown.
In a statement posted to her followers on X/Twitter on Thursday (June 20), Kathy said: “Heard the sad news last night that UK actor and old friend, Steve Sweeney has passed away. He was brilliant in many theatre and film productions including Lock Stock & Nil By Mouth and was a favourite of genius director Alan Clarke. Once met, never forgotten. RIP mate.”
Sweeney also starred in writer-director Jasmin Dizdar’s film Beautiful People along with numerous TV shows including The Bill, Dalziel and Pascoe and Murphy’s Law.
His other credits include various stage productions, the 1982 TV movie Made in Britain, and the 1983 series Nanny, where he portrayed Frank Halley. In 1993, Sweeney appeared in EastEnders, playing two minor roles: "Snip" Gibbons and Clive.
More recently, he featured in the 2022 comedy film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, alongside Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. Throughout his career, Sweeney also worked as a producer and casting director. In Lock Stock, his character meets his end after being shot by Rory Breaker (Vas Blackwood).
Tributes have poured in for the actor in response to Kathy’s post. One said: “He had an indefinable quality as an actor, that made him stand out from the crowd..and that voice. So saddened by this news, Kath, may he rest at peace. All the love.”
Another wrote: “Steve was such a good actor and a really good guy. I had a lot of fun nights out with him and Charlie Creed-Miles over the years.”
