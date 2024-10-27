Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly’s Amy Dowden collapsed backstage following the main show and was taken away in an ambulance after being attended by paramedics.

A statement from Amy’s spokesperson said: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

“She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected.”

According to The Sun, “An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care."

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital | Getty Images for Deichmann

Before Amy Dowden collapsed, she had performed a Halloween routine with JB Gill. It has not been confirmed if Amy took part in the results show but JB Gill was reportedly seen taking part without her.

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May last year and was unable to fully participate in Strictly Come Dancing 2023. She returned to this year’s show and after her first performance in this year’s show, she said that she was “so happy I could burst.”

On her return to Strictly Come Dancing, Shirley Ballas said: "You're home where you belong and I have to say that choreography was absolutely outstanding."

Amy also has Crohn’s disease which has caused her to be taken to hospital in the past. In February this year, she revealed that “there was no evidence of disease” when it came to breast cancer. Amy also said: “I won't be getting the all clear for five years - especially with a hormone fed cancer - but it was all worth it."