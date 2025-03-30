Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boxer Nicola Adams has reportedly split from her OnlyFans partner Ella Baig after seven years.

Olympic boxer and Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams has reportedly split from her OnlyFans girlfriend Ella Baig after seven years, the couple started dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out.

Nicola Adams and Ella Baig are parents to son Taylor, Ella gave birth to him via caesarean section in July 2022 after the couple opted to have IVF, using one of Ella’s eggs. A spokesman for Nicola told The Sun that “Nicola and Ella have shared an incredible journey together, full of love, growth, and resilience.

“After much thoughtful reflection and important therapy work, they have made the difficult decision to separate.

“Their priority remains their son, Taylor, and they are committed to co-parenting with love and respect.”

Strictly star and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams splits from OnlyFans girlfriend Ella Baig. Ella Baig and Nicola Adams during the launch of 'Jess Wright Baby, with My 1st Years', on October 20, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Thirty8 London | Getty Images for Thirty8 London

Nicola Adams, who is 42, became the first woman to win an Olympic boxing gold medal and went on to win gold again at Rio in 2016. When she was a professional, she was a flyweight world title holder. Nicola was also partnered with Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and they made history as they were the first same-sex pair on the show.

A source close to The Sun told the newspaper that “They really tried to make it work, especially for the sake of their son, and even went to couples’ therapy, but came to the conclusion that they were better off separating.

“They still have a lot of love for each other, and great memories, but are focused on being brilliant co-parents.”

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Nicola Adams said about motherhood that “Yeah. My biggest challenge welcoming Taylor into the world was not really knowing what to do. You're told all this different information at the hospital, how to change a nappy, how to do all this stuff, how to check for things, and then you're just like, "Right." They just let you go. And there was a part of me that was like, "Oh my God. I'm responsible now for this human and I have to bring them up," and that, for me, was the most terrifying moment of my life.”

Nicola Adams also said in the interview that “Motherhood has taught me that I have way more patience than I ever thought I would have. And I guess, for me, it's just seeing those little moments. Seeing Taylor smile, seeing him do something new that he hasn't done before, it's just taught me, I guess, that there's so much more to look at in life.