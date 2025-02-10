Pop superstar Taylor Swift was left on the receiving end of an irate crowd at the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swift, 35, was in attendance at the famous NFL event at Caesars Superdome in the Louisiana city to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the historic match. However, her mood was damped when a shot of her sitting in the stadium flashed up on the big screen and elicited a brutal reaction from some of the crowd.

The singer was booed by sections of fans, most of whom were believed to be Eagles fans according to social media reports. A clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) showed Swift’s bemused reaction to the booing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans jumped to her defence including tennis legend Serena Williams, who had made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lemar’s halftime show. She said in a post on X: “I love you @taylorswift13 don’t listen to those booo!!”

President Donald Trump, who made history by becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl match, took a swipe at Swift on his social media network Truth Social. He said: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Unfortunately for Swift, the night only got worse as she watched Kelce and his teammates get crushed 40-22 by the Eagles, who claimed their second Super Bowl title on the night. The Chiefs were aiming to make history with a ‘three-peat’ win but were annihilated by Jalen Hurts and his teammates.