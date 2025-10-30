Hollywood A-lister Sydney Sweeney has addressed rumours that she is set to appear in the next James Bond flick.

The actress, 28, has spoken to reporters about rumours that she could be set to become the next Bond girl as casting speculation for the next instalment ramps up. 007 fans have been theorising over the cast of the new flick, which is set to begin filming in 2027 after Amazon MGM took over creative control of the franchise.

Sydney has become one of the biggest young stars in Hollywood, rising to fame after roles in The Handmaid’s Tale, Euphoria, and The White Lotus. Could she be about to add James Bond to that list?

Sydney Sweeney has addressed rumours that she is set to become the next Bond girl in the upcoming 007 flick. | Getty Images for SCAD

When asked about rumours that she could be set to appear in the new 007 flick, she told Variety: “I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it.”

Sydney added: “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Sydney is the favourite to take up the mantle as the next Bond girl in the upcoming production following her cryptic response to the questions. Other names that have been linked to the role include Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez.

According to OLBG.com, the latest odds for next Bond girl are:

Sydney Sweeney 1/5

Zendaya 4/1

Ariana Grande 6/1

Selena Gomez 6/1

Cara Delevingne 8/1