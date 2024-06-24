Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A surfing legend who starred in a Pirates Of The Caribbean film has died after a suspected shark attack left him washed up in Hawaii without an arm and a leg.

Tamayo Perry, 49, was killed while surfing at Goat Island off the coast of the Hawaiian island Oahu, according to Stab Magazine. The body of legendary surfer was reportedly found on Malaekahana Beach by local surfers.

He was brought to shore by a jet ski after his body was found with suspected shark bites. Paramedics, who were called at around 1pm local time on Sunday afternoon (June 23), pronounced him dead.

Perry, who was born and raised in Oahu, was a huge name in the surfing world, beginning his love of the sport at the age of 12. At 24 years old, he won the Pipeline Masters and became one of the most prominent Pipeline surfers throughout his career.

Surfer Tamayo Perry, who starred in Pirates Of The Caribbean, has died at the age of 49 after a possible shark attack. | Getty Images

His charismatic personality landed him a role in the huge 2011 Disney blockbuster Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He also picked up roles in 2002 film Blue Crush, mystery thriller show Lost and the reboot series of Hawaii Five-0. Perry also worked as a lifeguard on his home island, as well as teaching surfing alongside his wife Emilia.

Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager said: “Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all, well-known on the North Shore, a professional surfer known worldwide around the world. Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana. We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time.”