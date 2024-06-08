US singer songwriter Taylor Swift has taken to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium as part of her record-breaking Eras tour.

British and Irish fans have waited more than a year for the show to arrive, since she kicked off her marathon string of dates in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023.

Since then she has crossed the US, Asia and south America and made stops across Europe, often accompanied by her boyfriend, the NFL star Travis Kelce.

But the wait finally ended when she stepped out onto the stage at a sun-drenched Murrayfield on Friday evening, ahead of shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

She will then return to London in August.

The tour, which takes fans on a journey through the different musical stages of her career, has been a juggernaut and is predicted to provide a £997 million boost to the UK economy, according to a report.

1 . Taylor Swift in Edinburgh

2 . Taylor Swift in Edinburgh

3 . Taylor Swift in Edinburgh