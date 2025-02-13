Teddi Mellencamp is to undergo emergency surgery after doctors found "multiple tumours" on her brain.

The 43-year-old reality star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - sought medical help after struggling with "severe" headaches, and scans revealed there were growths on her brain that had been there for some time, so the two biggest were due to be removed on Wednesday.

She wrote on Instagram: “For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumours on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.

"Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp | Getty

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is trying to stay positive amid her ordeal.

She added: "I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."

Teddi also took to her Instagram Story to share footage of one of her friends shaving her head before the surgery.

The reality star's post came hours after she had shared a selfie of her lying in a hospital bed with sensors on her head with a cryptic message alluding to the "hard" day ahead.

She had captioned the image: “Counting down the minutes until my babies get here. As my dad said this am, god only gives hard stuff to those of us who can handle it. It’s a hard day but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be OK.”

Since October 2022, the Two Ts in a Pod host has undergone at least 16 surgeries to have melanomas removed after being diagnosed with stage two skin cancer.

In December 2024, she revealed she had gone for her three-month check-up and “for the first time,” the doctors had not found “anything abnormal.”

She added: “I’m grateful for my doctors, nurses, family, friends, and all of you for your continual support. As long as you’re here, I have a reason to keep advocating for myself and for others.”