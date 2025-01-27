Tennis star Arina Rodionova reveals she is divorcing her husband of nine years after setting up OnlyFans page
Russian-born tennis player Arina Rodionova, who represents Australia and was recently knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round of qualifiers by German Eva Lys, has taken to her Instagram to reveal she is divorcing Ty Vickery.
In the video, Arina Rodionova and Ty Vickery are sitting at a wooden table, Ty has a half eaten banana in his hand. Arina said: “Hey guys we have a quick announcement to make. We are getting divorced. We have been separated for about a year, friends and family know.”
Arina then said: "We wanted to let the wider community know about the situation. Ty then said: “We are good with one another, we wish each other the best thanks for the support,” She then goes to shake his hand and Ty gives her his half eaten banana and they both burst into laughter.
Arina Rodionova captioned the post: “Life happens. We have lots of love for each other but sometimes it’s just not enough,” followed by a broken red heart emoji. Arina Rodionova and Ty Vickery made their ‘banana divorce video’ less than two weeks after Arina joined OnlyFans.
At the time of joining OnlyFans, Arina said: “My account was confirmed so here we go. Let’s do this.” After Arina Rodionva received her Australian citizenship in 2014, she married Tyrone ‘Ty’ Vickery.
According to her biography on the WTA tour, Arina’s sister Anastasia also plays tennis, whilst her father Ivan is a tennis coach. She has two small dogs, named Lora and Garris and she prefers hardcourts. Her favourite cities are Melbourne and Moscow and her hobbies include reading, horse riding and swimming.
