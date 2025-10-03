A reality TV star has been arrested for drink-driving.

American website TMZ has reported that Melissa Rycroft, who appeared on The Bachelor, was held for driving while intoxicated on September 23.

It reported that she was taken into custody and booked into a jail in the Dallas and Forth Worth areas of Texas, where she was held for eight hours before being released. She posted a $1,000 bond and will have a court appearance.

Melissa Rycroft in 2015 | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Make A Wish

She is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who shot to fame on season 13 of The Bachelor as one of the women competing for Jason Mesnick's heart. She later appeared on Dancing with the Stars - the American version of Strictly Come Dancing - and went on to host reality shows like Bachelor Pad.

Her lawyer Bret Martin was quoted by TMZ as saying: “I want to remind the public of the fundamental principle of our justice system…every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We, as a society, have gotten completely away from this fundamental concept. My client was arrested on the allegation of driving while intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt.

“It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case-including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest before any conclusions are drawn. We respectfully request that the media and the public allow the legal process to unfold, and withhold any judgment whatsoever until all of the evidence has been properly analyzed and presented in a court of law.”