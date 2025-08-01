THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae has issued a health update after injuring his ankle during a recent live broadcast.

According to his agency, Hyunjae suffered a partial rupture of his ankle ligament while promoting the group’s 10th mini album, a;effect. The injury reportedly occurred when he accidentally stepped on a ball during the broadcast.

Following the incident, Hyunjae took to the fan messaging platform to reassure fans directly. “My ankle? Don’t worry! Don’t worry because I’m embarrassed,” he wrote.

His agency confirmed that, due to the injury, he will appear in upcoming music broadcasts while seated. However, during a subsequent livestream, Hyunjae said he might still try to perform on stage if his condition improves.