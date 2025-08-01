THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae health update: K-pop idol suffers ankle injury during promotion of new album
According to his agency, Hyunjae suffered a partial rupture of his ankle ligament while promoting the group’s 10th mini album, a;effect. The injury reportedly occurred when he accidentally stepped on a ball during the broadcast.
Following the incident, Hyunjae took to the fan messaging platform to reassure fans directly. “My ankle? Don’t worry! Don’t worry because I’m embarrassed,” he wrote.
His agency confirmed that, due to the injury, he will appear in upcoming music broadcasts while seated. However, during a subsequent livestream, Hyunjae said he might still try to perform on stage if his condition improves.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.