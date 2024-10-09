Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The daughter of The Flaming Lips’ drummer Steven Drozd has been found after the teenager went missing in Seattle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte, 16, was reported missing after last being seen near the city’s famous Space Needle on Saturday, October 5. Drozd said on X that his daughter had been last spotted on the city’s monorail, hours after her father and his band took to the stage at The Climate Pledge Arena.

However, the teenager has since been found and has returned home. Katy Coyne, the wife of Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, posted on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone helping bring her home safely. There's no other information about the situation yet but she was just found."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as The Flaming Lips were hit with a tragedy after musical prodigy and collaborator Nell Smith died in a car crash at the young age of 17 years old. The teenager was only months away from releasing her debut album.

Wayne Coyne paid tribute during the band’s show on Monday (October 7), saying: “We have a very sad announcement to make tonight. We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell. We recorded an amazing album with her three years ago, an album full of songs by Nick Cave.

"We have some very sad messages today - she was killed in a car accident last night (Sunday). We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love."