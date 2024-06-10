This Morning star Gyles Brandreth looks unrecognisable in "heartwarming" throwback photograph
This Morning star Gyles Brandreth has left his followers swooning over his dashing looks, after a throwback photo was posted to his social media.
The ITV regular took to Instagram to celebrate his long-lasting marriage with wife Michelle, to mark 51 years since the loving couple first tied the knot. Michelle married the royalist broadcaster at the Marylebone Register Office in London in 1973, and they have been very happy together ever since.
Brandreth is pictured in a pinstriped suit with what appears to be a black tie, and boasting far more hair than he has nowardays. Meanwhile, Michelle is sporting a black collared dress. In his caption under the image, he said: “A friend may well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature - Ralph Waldo Emerson. The picture is of me and my wife, Michele, outside Marylebone Register Office in London, on our wedding day, 8 June 1973.”
Brandreth’s followers were amazed by how young he looked in the old photograph - and were quick to congratulate him on his anniversary. At the time of publication, the image has received almost 6,000 likes on Instagram.
Emma Short said: “She is extraordinarily beautiful, Gyles. As you are, of course.”
Janette Needham added: “Happy Anniversary! Thank you Giles for your wonderful Rosebud podcast . It has been my favourite podcast as I’ve been recovering from a half-knee replacement.”
Brandreth has become well-known to ITV’s This Morning viewers for his-larger-than life personality and controversial opinions.
