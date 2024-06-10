Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gyles Brandreth has been married to his wife Michelle since 1973 - and the couple recently celebrated their anniversary.

This Morning star Gyles Brandreth has left his followers swooning over his dashing looks, after a throwback photo was posted to his social media.

The ITV regular took to Instagram to celebrate his long-lasting marriage with wife Michelle, to mark 51 years since the loving couple first tied the knot. Michelle married the royalist broadcaster at the Marylebone Register Office in London in 1973, and they have been very happy together ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandreth is pictured in a pinstriped suit with what appears to be a black tie, and boasting far more hair than he has nowardays. Meanwhile, Michelle is sporting a black collared dress. In his caption under the image, he said: “A friend may well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature - Ralph Waldo Emerson. The picture is of me and my wife, Michele, outside Marylebone Register Office in London, on our wedding day, 8 June 1973.”

Brandreth’s followers were amazed by how young he looked in the old photograph - and were quick to congratulate him on his anniversary. At the time of publication, the image has received almost 6,000 likes on Instagram.

Emma Short said: “She is extraordinarily beautiful, Gyles. As you are, of course.”

Janette Needham added: “Happy Anniversary! Thank you Giles for your wonderful Rosebud podcast . It has been my favourite podcast as I’ve been recovering from a half-knee replacement.”