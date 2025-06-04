The woman whose in-flight meltdown went viral in 2023 and earned her the nickname ‘crazy plane lady’ has launched a new career as a content creator.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiffany Gomas, a 40-year-old marketing executive from Texas, made international headlines after a dramatic outburst on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando. In a now-infamous video, she stood at the front of the plane, insisting on deboarding and shouting: “That motherf**ker back there is not real!”

The clip, which showed Gomas visibly distressed and arguing with cabin crew and passengers, triggered widespread speculation online and turned her into an internet meme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, she can be heard saying: “You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” she yelled while clutching her Goyard tote, before being removed by cabin crew.

Gomas flew into a rage after a dispute between her and a relative, whom she accused of stealing her AirPods, according to police records. Because of her conduct, passengers were forced to deboard Flight 1009, before being allowed to get back on, causing a delay of at least three hours.

Now, two years later, Gomas is reclaiming her internet fame and turning it into a business opportunity.

According to TMZ, Gomas has joined Passes, a content platform that explicitly prohibits adult content - contrary to rumours she had joined OnlyFans. She promises her followers “unfiltered, unexpected and unapologetic” material, including behind-the-scenes glimpses into her everyday life: “My chaos: work, workouts, pups, sports, shoes, & fits,” reads her bio on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany Gomas, a 40-year-old marketing executive from Texas, made international headlines after a dramatic outburst on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando, earning her the nickname 'crazy plane lady'. | X

The subscription starts at $9.99 a month, which provides access to exclusive content, discounts on merchandise, and direct messaging—where Gomas teases, “That’s where all the magic happens.” She signs off with a cheeky nod to the incident that made her famous: “Thanks for flying with me” followed by a kiss emoji.

Gomas, who previously worked at Uppercut Marketing LLC since 2016 according to a now-defunct LinkedIn profile, has stayed in the public eye since the plane incident. She’s appeared on podcasts, YouTube shows, and even given virtual tours of her Texas home.

In the months following the meltdown, Gomas addressed the speculation that her actions had been prompted by hallucinations or supernatural beliefs. “I literally did not see anything … It was an expression of speech,” she clarified in one podcast appearance.

She explained that the real cause of the outburst stemmed from a confrontation with another passenger. “The reason I probably haven’t come out yet is that it’s so cringe,” she admitted. “I got into a little bit of an altercation… and it spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment … it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying. How horribly mortifying.”

Although authorities issued a warrant for criminal trespass, Gomas was never charged or arrested in connection with the flight incident.