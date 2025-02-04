Golf legend Tiger Woods has announced the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods, expressing his "heartfelt sadness" over the loss.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woods, who previously lost his father, Earl Woods, in 2006, shared the news on his official social media accounts on Tuesday, confirming that Kultida, 81, had passed away early that morning.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," the 15-time major champion wrote. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter - without her, none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woods also paid tribute to Kultida’s relationship with his children, Sam and Charlie.

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you, Mom."

Golf legend Tiger Woods has announced the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods, expressing his "heartfelt sadness" over the loss. | AFP via Getty Images

Woods did not disclose the cause of his mother’s death. She had recently attended his TGL match in Florida just last week.

Kultida, who was originally from Thailand, played a significant role in her son’s career, offering unwavering support and guidance. She was widely credited with influencing Woods' decision to wear a red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments, something he once admitted was her idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show last year, Woods explained how he had tried to defy his mother’s belief in red as his "power color" - only to regret it.

"My mom thought that (red) was my power colour, or some BS thing like that, so I end up wearing red and end up winning some golf tournaments," Woods said. And then to spite her, I wore blue, and I did not win those tournaments. So Mom is always right."