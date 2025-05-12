Tom Cruise gave fans in London an unexpected thrill after being spotted atop Britain’s largest screen, BFI IMAX cinema, just days before the release of his latest film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The Hollywood icon, known for performing his own jaw-dropping stunts, was in London to receive the BFI Fellowship, the British Film Institute’s highest honour. As part of the celebration, Cruise joined DJ and presenter Edith Bowman for a 90-minute conversation at BFI Southbank, where he talked about his career, including his work on Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and the Mission: Impossible franchise.

But it was what happened after the discussion that stunned fans. “The new Mission: Impossible movie may not be out until next week,” a witness told Newsweek, “but Tom Cruise brought London fans a preview last night, scaling an iconic movie theatre in London, England.”

Wearing a suit, Cruise was seen standing on top of the BFI IMAX, where Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is scheduled to open on May 23. While there were no helicopters or dramatic descents this time, the spectacle still left onlookers in awe.

“He played it safe, however,” the account continued. “No scaling down the building or jumping from a helicopter. No, he just enjoyed the view of London’s South Bank from a perspective most people won’t get to see.”

Before arriving in London, Cruise had already built buzz for the film, which will have its world premiere this week at the Cannes Film Festival. After Cannes, the film is set to tour cities worldwide ahead of its global release.

Plot details for the upcoming Mission: Impossible instalment remain tightly guarded, with the only official synopsis reading: “Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

The film will be released exclusively in cinemas and IMAX on May 23.