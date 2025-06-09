Harry Potter actor Tom Felton is facing backlash after he defended J.K. Rowling over the controversy surrounding her views on gender identity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Variety during a red carpet interview at the 2025 Tony Awards, Felton was asked about Rowling’s ongoing criticism from LGBTQ+ groups over her widely denounced statements on trans rights. In response, the 37-year-old actor said: “I'm not really that attuned to it…

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world — here I am in New York — and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than ‘Potter’. She's responsible for that, so I'm incredibly grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clip quickly went viral, drawing over 16 million views and igniting heated discussion across social media platforms. Many critics described Felton’s response as dismissive and out of touch, particularly given Rowling’s repeated statements that have been widely viewed as harmful to the trans community.

One user, @Imposter_Edits, responded: “What a privileged straight white man take.” Another, @acemexchilli, commented: “‘I’m not really that attuned to it’ in other words, ‘They don’t affect me so I can’t bring myself to care.’”

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton is facing backlash after he defended J.K. Rowling over the controversy surrounding her views on gender identity. | Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Others noted the irony of his long-running role as Draco Malfoy. “Turns out the villain was the good guy after all. What a gracious, respectful reply,” wrote @aaronhinton92 sarcastically.

While some users, like journalist @benryanwriter, pointed out that Rowling’s controversy hasn’t significantly harmed the business side of the Potter brand, others questioned the cultural pedestal Felton seemed to place her on. “Who is this guy who thinks Harry Potter is a cultural zenith, and why are we listening to him?” asked @torieskill.

Rowling has been at the centre of global criticism for her repeated assertions about gender, which LGBTQ+ advocates and trans rights groups have labelled transphobic.