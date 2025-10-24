Singer Tom Grennan has announced a series of gigs for next summer.

Announcing nine new tour dates for 2026, the singer took to Instagram and wrote: “Cannot wait for next summer - these shows are going to be special”, alongside a love heart emoji.

Fans reacted with joy at the news, with many commenting to say they “couldn’t wait”. “This is going to be fire”, one person added, while another said they could go to as many of the gigs as possible.

So, just when and where are the gigs, and how can you get tickets? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

What are the Tom Grennan 2026 tour dates?

Here are all nine tour dates, including venues.

14 June: Margate, Dreamland Margate

20 June: Merseyside, Haydock Park Racecourse

21 June: Lincoln, TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle

4 July: Bedford, TK Maxx presents Bedford Summer Sessions

5 July: Llangollen, TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion

9 July: Cork, Live at The Marquee

19 July: Ludlow, Ludlow Castle

25 July: York, York Racecourse

26 July: Halifax, TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall

Tickets for all of the above dates will be on sale next week. The presale goes live on Wednesday (October 29) at 10am, followed by the general sale on Friday (October 31) at 10am.