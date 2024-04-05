Sir Tom Jones will be bringing down the house with his catchy numbers at the luxury Algarve resort

Pine Cliffs Resort, a Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve, has announced that the Welsh superstar will be playing a concert at its prestigious annual Summer Gala. Early Bird tickets sold out immediately for the event which takes centre stage on August 2, 2024.

The Summer Gala will bring the star performer together with guests at the luxury resort, where celebrations will begin with welcome cocktails, followed by a gala dinner, concert, fireworks and an after party. Pine Cliffs Summer Gala has been one of the most important summer nights in the Algarve since it was first staged in 1996. It has hosted a huge range of international music stars including Lionel Richie, Bryan Ferry, UB40, Leona Lewis and Dionne Warwick.

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Sir Tom is considered by many to be one of the best singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records which include “Surrounded by Time" and "Praise & Blame", and continuing as an influential figure in the music industry.

Guests and visitors to the resort can still choose from the following three tier packages: Concert - €79/ £68; Gold - Welcome Cocktail, Buffet Dinner - €395/ £340; Diamond - Welcome Cocktail, Dinner and After Party - €595/ £510. Prices to stay at Pine Cliffs Resort during the Summer Gala in August start from €549/ £470 per night based on two adults staying in a deluxe room with an ocean view including breakfast.

The five-star resort sits on a stunning cliff-top location above Algarve’s longest award-winning beach, Praia da Falésia. The resort offers extensive leisure facilities including a nine-hole golf course and the Annabel Croft Tennis Academy; 8 swimming pools; 11 diverse restaurants/bars and MIMO Algarve cookery school; the Porto Pirata Children’s Village; the award- winning Serenity - The Art of Well Being destination spa, Style- Hairdresser & Barber Shop, Active by Serenity health club, bootcamp and studio; numerous shops and boutiques.