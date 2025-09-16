Tomas Lindberg, vocalist for death metal band At The Gates, has died age 52.

The news was confirmed by Swedish outlet SVT Nyheter, who were contacted by Lindberg’s family.

Lindberg had been battling adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer in the mouth. He revealed the diagnosis publicly earlier this year, saying he had undergone major surgery and radiation, followed by further treatment after the cancer returned.

In a statement shared by the band in August, Lindberg explained that he recorded vocals for At The Gates’ next album just before surgery in 2023.

He said: “The last version of the vocals, the ones that will end up on the album, were recorded in one day, mostly one takes, the day before the surgery, just to make sure we had the album, so to speak.

“So the vocals were actually recorded before the rest of the album - a bit different, but it felt good to have it done.

“It is an album that we all are very proud of, and it’s the first time in 10 years that Jonas and I have worked together with Anders writing an albums’ worth of music.”

At The Gates are considered to be pioneers of melodic death metal, shaping the sound of the 1990s with their blend of ferocity and melody.

The band has confirmed that Lindberg’s final recordings will appear on their upcoming release