Towie, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice veteran Gemma Collins has a new string to her bow - car rescuer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The larger than life personality shared a video to social media of her helping a woman whose car was stuck in a ditch.

The 44-year-old, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, was filmed getting out of her car in a full-length black dress and sparkly coat at the side of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, posted to Instagram on Thursday, Collins says “I can’t leave a young girl stranded”, and “the GC has come to the rescue”.

It shows Collins pushing the car, which was trapped in grass and a wet and muddy ditch, along with several other people.

To the camera, she said: “After today’s shoot, when I say to you my life is never plain sailing… look what’s happened, we’re coming to save you, honey.”

Collins then heads towards the car and shouts that it is “the GC” and she “couldn’t stop and leave” her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: “Can we help this girl? I’ve got a tow bar” before explaining to the woman that she “used to sell cars”, so has knowledge in the area.

The next clip shows the car having moved slightly out of the ditch, and Collins advises the woman to put the car “in reverse, in neutral”.

A man in a yellow jacket is later seen walking towards the vehicle in the clip and the car appears to be back on the road.

Romford-born Collins worked as a used-car saleswoman before rising to fame in Towie, and later competing on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She has also presented the Channel 4 documentary Gemma Collins: Self-Harm And Me, and several ITVbe reality shows.

Collins is engaged to partner Rami Hawash and is planning three wedding ceremonies with the businessman.