The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris has told men to “check themselves” after finding a lump ahead of further tests.

The 37-year-old said on Instagram he is going to hospital for further tests as his doctor “wasn’t really happy” with the irregularity, and he urged women and girls to tell the men in their lives to check themselves. In a video posted on his Instagram, he said: “Guys out there, check yourselves, girls, get the guys in your life, your partners, dads, brothers, whatever, to check themselves. I don’t really know what to say, but I found a lump and had gone to my doctor about it, and he wasn’t really happy with it, so I’ve been referred to go for further tests.

He added: “It’s a scary old thing but not knowing is going to be scarier - so the moral of this story is everyone should check themselves - in the shower in the bath, go to the doctor. The moral of this story is that everyone should just check themselves whether they’re in the shower or bath, and if you notice any changes go to the doctor. I get it it’s scary but pretending that it isn’t happening doesn’t make it go anyway.

“We men aren’t always the best with out health getting things checked. I’m being a bit of a hypocrite because I felt the same when you first go into the doctors and you drop your Calvins, you think it’s someone having a rummage around, but it’s nothing a doctor hasn’t seen before. I think it’s important we don’t let fear and shame get in the way.”

His followers have since flooded him with well wishes. One said: “Bobby I’m sending you all the positivity I have and whatever the outcome you are a strong man and you will be fine! Thank you for sharing and making people more aware to check themselves … big hugs as always xxxx”

Another said: “Big hugs Bob you are getting it seen quickly which is key and warning others which is very brave when you are going through the process yourself.” One commented: “My other half was the same but the ultrasound showed it to just be a little cyst ❤️ hope yours is the same outcome x.”

Norris featured in the ITVBe series between 2012 and 2021, and has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Ghost Hunt, and Celebs On The Farm.