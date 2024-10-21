Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The husband of a travel influencer who died after being hit by a car had to watch medics attempt to save his wife’s life after being notified of her accident by a smart watch.

Fernanda Carolina Lind Silva, aged 31, had moved to Paris, France, from Santos, Brazil, six years ago. She was killed while out on her morning jog on Tuesday (October 15).

She was unning on a pedestrian crossing between the Paris communes of Saint-Cloud and Suresnes when the incident happened, and was left with serious injuries.

Fernanda's husband, Pedro Angelo Abatayguara Rosal, was alerted about the accident through an app on the digital watch that Silva was wearing at the time of the collision.

Fernanda's sister Aline told local media: “The watch sent him a notification like this: an accident happened to Fernanda and you are the emergency contact.”

Pedro tried to call his wife but received no answer, and he went to the location he received via the digital alert. When he arrived, he saw medics trying to resuscitate Silva in the street. Aline said: “He saw our beloved girl lying on the ground and receiving first aid from paramedics.”

Travel influencer Fernanda Carolina Lind Silva, who has died aged 31 after being hit by a car in Paris. Photo by Instagram/@ParisLowCost. | Instagram/@ParisLowCost

Silva was taken to the nearby Hopitaux de Paris in critical condition. She had suffered three broken ribs and a fractured collarbone, as well as a very serious head injury.

On Wednesday (October 16), Silva's family travelled to Paris from Brazil to be with her in hospital, but were told by doctors that she was brain dead.

Her sister said: “Although her body showed vital signs considered perfect by doctors, unfortunately the brain activity observed decreased until brain death was declared around 2pm.”

French police said they are investigating the case as a homicide. The driver of the vehicle which hit the social media star has been arrested, and tested negative for any drugs or alcohol.

Silva, who worked for a foreign trade company, ran a popular Instagram account '@parislowcost', where she shared tips about how to visit dream destinations like the French capital on a budget. Her content gained her more than 50,000 followers.

Her friend Flavia took to Instagram to leave a tribute to Silva, and described her as a “courageous and determined woman”. “My friend, you left too soon, we already miss you so much! But you ran, lived and achieved your dreams. And your dreams became a legacy. Your light will shine forever like the Eiffel Tower that you loved so much,” she wrote.

There have also been numerous other posts of condolence on the influencer’s last social media posts. One person said: “No words . . . Please everyone be careful when you are running in town.” Another said: “I followed her here on Instagram. Such a nice, sunny girl. Why does life have to be so unfair? I can't imagine the pain of the husband and family.” Many people also simply said “RIP” and called her death “so sad”.

