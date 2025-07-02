The friends and family of a murdered rapper sat down together, rolled his ashes into a joint and smoked it.

Former music impresario Suge Knight, who is serving a 28-year sentence in California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility for a fatal hit-and-run, has given an interview to US website People in which he outlines the Tupac’s bizarre end.

Tupac, who sold 75 million records worldwide, was shot in 1996. He was in a car driven by Knight in Las Vegas. Duane "Keefe D" Davis is due to stand trial in February next year. Davis has previously claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs paid him $1m to “get rid” of Knight and Shakur.

Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in 1996. | Getty

Knight says that Tupac’s mother Afeni demanded that he be cremated instantly, without a funeral service, and order Knight to make it happen. He said he did, by paying someone $1m, and then the unconventional memorial took place.

People reported: “A circle of Shakur’s closest friends gathered to honor him the way they believed he would’ve wanted. The bag containing Tupac’s cremated ashes was passed around. Some, allegedly, were rolled into a blunt and smoked.”

Marion “Suge” Knight | Getty Images

The magazine reported Knight as saying: “I was so happy to say I was on probation — I couldn’t smoke. I told his mother, ‘Moms, I’d love to, but if I hit that, I’ll get in trouble’. I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him.”

"You gotta understand, that's what made sense. It was symbolic. It’s like… you keep part of him."