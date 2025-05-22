TV personality and sports commentator Erin Andrews revealed the tragic news during an episode of her podcast.

On her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, TV personality and sports commentator has revealed that her surrogate has tragically miscarried Erin and her husband Jarret Stoll’s second baby.

Although Erin Andrews revealed that she didn’t want to go ahead with the podcast after receiving the news, she decided to. Erin said: "We got some real sh---- news today that our surrogate had miscarried. So I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well. And her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good — so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news."

Erin Andrews also said to her podcast producer Ryan Musick that "But Ryan, you did such a bang-up job with this podcast today. I’ve been trying really hard to pay attention, I’ve just been tearing up the whole time and trying to stay focused and also added that "But I’m also really really good at suppressing my feelings and work really helps me with that."

Erin Andrews revealed that she was keen to be honest with her listeners and also said: "But like I said when I was first dealing with all these infertility issues and loss that I just wanted to let other people know that we’re dealing with them that I get it and I understand. And I’m going to do that again.

"This really, really sucks but so many people are dealing with it so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too. But you’re not the only one."

Who is Erin Andrews married to?

Erin Andrews is married to retired professional hockey player Jarret Stoll. The couple met during the 2012 World Series and married five years later. In July 2023, a rep confirmed to TODAY that the couple had welcomed their first child, a son via surrogate.

Their son was born after a 9-year-long fertility journey. Erin had spoken about the toll her fertility journey had taken on her whilst going through her seventh round of IVF on Facebook's Bulletin and said: "You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that's the crazy part. It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they're unsuccessful. I think that's why a lot of people choose to be quiet about it."