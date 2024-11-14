Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A soap star actor is being investigated by police after performing the Nazi salute at a far-right activist event.

Former Neighbours star Damien Richardson is being looked in to by Australia’s Victoria Police after performing the act at a recent gathering.

Richardson, 55, played Gary Canning on the beloved soap for six years between 2014 and 2020. He is also well known for playing Detective Matt Ryan in the crime drama City Homicide between 2007 until 2011. He has also had roles in other popular shows such as Blue Heelers, McLeod’s Daughters and Wentworth.

Richardson played out many storylines as Gary Canning. He was sent to prison for beating Ezra Hanley, arrested for assault, got in to feud with fan favourite Karl Kennedy, and also faced financial difficulties and relationship woes. His character was killed off in March 2020, when he quit acting to focus on a career in activism.

Richardson has been outspoken about many controversial views in the past. During the COVID-19 pandemic he quit acting to launch a campaign against vaccinations, and was then part of a protest in Melbourne against them in 2021.

Soon after, he made a bid to be an independent candidate on the Australian Senate which failed. Then, earlier this year, he founded the National Workers’ Alliance (NWA), which is associated with other alleged far-right, white supremacist, and neo-Nazi identities.

Neighbours actor Damien Richardson is being investigated by police for performing a Nazi salute. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The NWA describes themselves as a “Australian Nationalist Organisation for the preservation of western culture and identity”,

A recent Facebook live stream showed Richardson addressing a crowd while discussing racial identity and societal change. He said: There is a war on men. I thought it was a war on Western tradition, Western values… and actually, it’s an anti-white-male-agenda,” according to The Metro.

He then proceeded to give the Nazi salute, before adding: “Am I gonna be fined now? I’m gonna go to jail for five years? Richardson did the salute? I mean, really? I mean, this is absurd. This is insane. It’s crazy. It’s so crazy you can’t believe it’s even happening.”

After Mr Richardson raised his arm members, of the Neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Network (NSN), were heard cheering, according to a local news report.

The performing of the Nazi salute, and other hate symbols, is banned in Australia through the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Amendment (Prohibited Hate Symbols and Other Measures) Bill 2023, which came in to force earlier this year.

In a statement issued to ABC News Australia, authorities confirmed that they were investigating the incident: “Police are investigating vision which shows a person performing a Nazi salute, believed to be in Victoria.”

Richardson told the publication that he distanced himself from the Neo-Nazi activists at the event and that he is not part of their movement.

The organiser of the event where Richardson spoke, Matt Trihey, told local news: "There has been a lot of misinformation spoken about the event, Damien, the National Workers Alliance and myself.

"Neither Damien or I have ever been members of Nazi organisations and we have no connection with the NSN. I am a free speech advocate and have no control over who purchases online tickets to my events."