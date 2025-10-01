'Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow’: TV star Kate Gosselin asks for support from hospital bed
TV personality Kate Gosselin describes herself in a bio on Instagram as a “Mom of 8 human (adult ) kids, 2 furry kids (Nanuq and Meka) & 1 feather kid (Zorro).” She last shared a post on Instagram on September 12 training her dog. She wrote: “Same room. Same activity. We’re making progress. Finally!”
A day ago Kate Gosselin took to TikTok and showed a photograph of herself in a hospital bed hooked up to an IV. She wrote: “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. 🙏I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys 😘.”
In response to her TikTok, one fan wrote: “Please say one of your guys went with you for moral support that’s what family is for,” whilst another said: "Sending prayers and positive vibes your way.”
Kate Gosselin then gave a further update in hospital and said: “Hi guys, I’m still in the hospital, I think I scared you all. I’m weirdly going to go on live to explain it as it’s the easiest way, talking is the easiest way to explain everything to you because it’s a long story and I’m going to do it at 8:30 Eastern time, so if you want to know why I am in the hospital, I will explain the whole story.”
Kate also said: “If for some reason I don’t come on at 8:30 it is because they are moving me to a different room, so just be patient, I will try and come on as soon as I can.”
In her TikTok live, Kate told fans that she was involved in an incident with her dog and said: “Meika, my puppy, ran into me full-speed ahead and I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg.”
Kate shared an update 13 hours ago that read: “Update: I had surgery this morning and have five pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery). I am not in a position to go into the details now but only bc I can’t focus. I did well. Details coming soon.
“CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers! Love you guys 😘.”
People magazine recently reported that “Kate Gosselin's mysterious boyfriend — rumored to be Steve Neild, her family's former bodyguard she denied having an affair with in 2009 — made his debut on her TikTok Live on Sept. 26, with his hand appearing on the livestream.”