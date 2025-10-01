Kate Gosselin first rose to fame on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 when the show followed her, her then-husband Jon and their eight children.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV personality Kate Gosselin describes herself in a bio on Instagram as a “Mom of 8 human (adult ) kids, 2 furry kids (Nanuq and Meka) & 1 feather kid (Zorro).” She last shared a post on Instagram on September 12 training her dog. She wrote: “Same room. Same activity. We’re making progress. Finally!”

A day ago Kate Gosselin took to TikTok and showed a photograph of herself in a hospital bed hooked up to an IV. She wrote: “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. 🙏I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys 😘.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to her TikTok, one fan wrote: “Please say one of your guys went with you for moral support that’s what family is for,” whilst another said: "Sending prayers and positive vibes your way.”

TV star Kate Gosselin asks for prayers, what's wrong with her? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Kate Gosselin then gave a further update in hospital and said: “Hi guys, I’m still in the hospital, I think I scared you all. I’m weirdly going to go on live to explain it as it’s the easiest way, talking is the easiest way to explain everything to you because it’s a long story and I’m going to do it at 8:30 Eastern time, so if you want to know why I am in the hospital, I will explain the whole story.”

Kate also said: “If for some reason I don’t come on at 8:30 it is because they are moving me to a different room, so just be patient, I will try and come on as soon as I can.”

In her TikTok live, Kate told fans that she was involved in an incident with her dog and said: “Meika, my puppy, ran into me full-speed ahead and I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate shared an update 13 hours ago that read: “Update: I had surgery this morning and have five pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery). I am not in a position to go into the details now but only bc I can’t focus. I did well. Details coming soon.

“CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers! Love you guys 😘.”

People magazine recently reported that “Kate Gosselin's mysterious boyfriend — rumored to be Steve Neild, her family's former bodyguard she denied having an affair with in 2009 — made his debut on her TikTok Live on Sept. 26, with his hand appearing on the livestream.”