TV personality Pete Wicks has said he will quit reality TV after his current stint on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing comes to an end.

The 36-year-old, who rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex in 2015, has said he’s now “too old” to continue appearing on reality programmes - although he did admit he would make an exception for one show.

Wicks has definitely done his fair share of reality TV shows over the years, and has become well known for it. He’s been on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls (2018), Celebrity MasterChef (2020) and The Celebrity Circle (2021).

He’s also appeared on E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating more than once in an effort to find romance. His first time at the celebrity dating agency was in 2019, and he then returned in 2022. He was also a cast member in 2020’s Celebs Go Virtual Dating, which was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now the star has told The Sun he won’t be continuing with his reality TV appearances. He told the publication: "I won't be going back on Celebs Go Dating any time soon put it that way. I am banned from dating shows. At my ripe old age I am just going to settle for dying alone. He joked: “You hear of single women and their cats. I'm going to be a single man with my dogs. Hopefully they don't eat me when I die."

He admitted: "I've had 10-years of doing shows. I've survived a decade. I have been a contributor on nearly every show. It is time to step aside and hand the baton on to younger, better looking, more talented people. Plus I am too old and have too much grey hair to be doing dating or reality shows anymore.”

Pete Wicks has a ten year career in reality TV, but he’s announced it’s time for it to end. Photo by Getty Images. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Wicks did, however, reveal that one show he would break his self-imposed reality TV ban for in future. He said: "The only reality show I would still love to do would be Celeb Race Across The World which Sam (Thompson) would love us to do, " he told us. Wicks has been long-time best friends with fellow reality star Sam Thompson, aged 32, who found fame on Made in Chelsea.

Wicks added:"To be honest he's the only person who would put up with me. I'd have to do it with him or alone. But I'm not sure Sam and I would finish together. I would probably have to leave him somewhere!"

Wicks is currently on our screens on two reality TV shows. On Channel 4 he’s taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins for the second time, while over on BBC he’s competing in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He first took part in Celeb SAS two years ago, but had to be withdrawn on medical grounds after he broke his ribs. He’s also struggling with his health during his second attempt, and chief instructor Mark 'Billy' Billingham even thought Wicks was dead during a recent task.