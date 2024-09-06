Soap star turned PR guru Jai Evans has died aged 43 after reportedly being found dead in his home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The showbiz star, who lived in Sydney, Australia, worked with many big names and brands, including Vogue, Ferrari and Gucci. Prior to working in PR, Evans was an actor on beloved Aussie soap Home and Away. He had a successful career spanning more than two decades.

Australian fitness entrepreneur Dan Wootton confirmed the news of Jai's death in a statement on social media. He wrote: "RIP Jai Evans. Another beautiful friend taken much too soon before his time. Your vibrant energy and eagerness to help was second to none. Rest easy, Jai. Love you, mate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did not give a reason for Evans’ untimely death. The Daily Telegraph is reporting police said there were “no apparent suspicious circumstances” in his death, however.

It’s also unclear exactly when Evans died and when his body was found. A source told the Daily Mail that he died last Sunday (September 1) but was not found until Thursday (September 5), but other reports say that he was found dead on Saturday (August 31). At the age of 24, Evans founded Evans Media in 2005, and worked with companies to improve their PR strategies. He earned a good reputation for himself, and as his name became more prominent in the industry he went on to work alongside big brands and media companies including ABC, Sky News and Channel 10.

Soap star turned PR guru Jai Evans has died aged 43 after reportedly being found dead in his home. Photo by jaievans.com. | jaievans.com

Through his work he met many celebrities, and gained a famous circle of friends, including model Lara Worthington and entrepreneur Ruslan Kogan's wife Anastasia.

He had a brief acting career and appeared in Home and Away in 1997. But, he mainly worked as an advertising manager, publicist, magazine publisher, editor and all-round public relations expert during his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the news of his death, people have taken to social media to share their own tributes to him. Fellow publicist Roxy Jacenko described him as a "real networker", adding: "He was like me, one of a new wave of PRs. He always had the best-looking bevvy of girls to bring to events [and was] always up to try something different."

One person, who appeared to know Evans personally, said: “Devastated, such a special man with more love and energy than anyone I’ve ever met. Such a loss.”

A third person, who seemed to have a personal connection to the late star, said: “So sad RIP Jai. Hope you find some peace buddy. Way too young.” A fourth friend said: “OMG so sad, Jai was such a nice guy! My condolences go out to his family and friends.”