Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty who married in September 2012, share two sons together, Milo and James.

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty, who have been married since 2012, have announced they are splitting up. In a joint statement, the couple said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

"We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

"There will be no further comment."

This Morning presenter Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty first met in the early 2000s when they were filming the TV show, Fame Academy. The couple are parents to two sons, Milo and James.

When Cat Deeley did not attend Patrick Kielty’s mother Mary’s funeral in March of this year, there was speculation over their marriage. At the time, it was reported that she stayed at home to support their two sons over the loss of their grandmother.

At the time, a spokesperson told the Daily Mail that ‘Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day.'

In 2024, Cat Deeley shared on This Morning about her sleeping arrangements with Patrick Kielty and said: "It's one of those things that because of our schedule here [This Morning], from Monday to Thursday I sleep in the guest bedroom.”

Cat Deeley also added that "And the rest of the time I'm back because otherwise I get up at 5am and I want to fall asleep earlier."

In 2020, Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley moved back to the UK from Los Angeles where they had been living. Patrick and oldest son were caught up in a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Los Angeles which reportedly prompted their decision to move back to the UK.

Cat told People magazine at the time that “He [Kielty] wanted to keep Milo calm, so I didn’t understand the enormity of what was happening.” She went on to say that "As I was driving, I began to see helicopters, news vans, firemen and SWAT squads."

"It makes me go funny now. It was terrifying.”

Before marrying Patrick Kielty, Cat Deeley was married to businessman Mark Whelan, the couple were married for five years before divorcing in 2006.