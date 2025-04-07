Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have died after a crane collapsed at the AXE Ceremonia music festival in Mexico City - an event recently attended by K-pop group TXT.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday (April 5) at around 5.30pm local time at Parque Bicentenario, the venue for the festival. According to local authorities, the crane collapsed due to "intense wind conditions," severely injuring two civilians. Both victims were rushed to hospital but later died from their injuries.

The Mexico City government confirmed the details in an official statement, noting the accident was weather-related and that it had claimed two lives.

The AXE Ceremonia Festival is considered one of the largest music festivals in Latin America and features international artists from various genres.

K-pop group TXT (Tomorrow x Together) | ImaZins via Getty Images

Following confirmation of the fatalities, TXT shared a message expressing their sorrow on social media: “We extend our deepest condolences regarding the tragic incident at the festival.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased, and we offer our heartfelt sympathies to their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and communities.”