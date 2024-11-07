Tyka Nelson, the sister of music legend Prince, experienced a number of health issues in the weeks leading to her death.

The 64-year-old died on November 4, just a few months after the singer dropped out of a farewell tour due to health problems.

Tyka, who was the only full sibling of the Purple Rain Singer, was a musician in her own right. She released four albums between 1988 and 2011, with her last public performance taking place in 2018 in Australia.

According to TMZ, emergency response records show that paramedics were called to her Minneapolis home at least six times since September, with the final call made on November 1, just three days before her passing.

The calls were related to various medical issues, including gastrointestinal bleeding, heart complications, and pain from an infection. On September 14, Nelson was taken from her home to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

Sources close to the family confirmed that these recent emergencies were part of a series of health issues she faced in the months prior to her death, and that she had been dealing with ongoing heart problems.

Nelson, who was 64, had her own career in music, independent of her late brother, Prince. She gained public recognition when she accepted the American Music Award for Favorite Soundtrack on her brother’s behalf in 2016 following his death.

Her official cause of her death has yet to be released by the coroner’s office.